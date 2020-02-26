App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

GDP growth to stay flat at 4.5% in October-December: SBI economists

The GDP growth is set to slip to a decadal low of 5 per cent in 2019-20, driven majorly by a fall in domestic consumption and sluggish world markets that have impacted Indian exports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The GDP growth will stay flat at 4.5 per cent in the October-December 2019, economists at SBI said on Wednesday, two days ahead of the release of official data. They also said that India faces the risk of getting impacted by coronavirus epidemic economically because of its high reliance on Chinese imports for various goods.

The GDP growth is set to slip to a decadal low of 5 per cent in 2019-20, driven majorly by a fall in domestic consumption and sluggish world markets that have impacted Indian exports.

The downward spiral in growth momentum has resulted in a slew of initiatives from the policymaking side, including a cumulative rate cut of 1.35 percentage point by the Reserve Bank in 2019, and a sharp cut in direct taxes for corporates by the government.

Close

The SBI economists revised up their FY2019-20 growth estimate to 4.7 per cent from the earlier estimate of 4.6 per cent because of the base effect triggered by a downward revision in the FY2018-19 growth number by the government.

related news

The "steep" downward revision by the government for the FY2018-19 growth number indicates that the slowdown had set-in since April 2018 onward, the SBI economists said.

On the third quarter estimate, the economists said its composite leading indicator, which analyses inputs from 33 various indicators, suggests that the growth will be flat as the preceding quarter's 4.5 per cent growth.

Meanwhile, on the coronavirus scare, it said, "the economic impact is expected to accrue from supply chain risk which may link up with exports as in pharmaceutical sectors".

Direct exports of commodities like cotton, diamonds to Hong Kong, and import of auto parts and certain items critical to solar projects will be the areas of impact, it said.

They also noted that poultry sales have also seen some impact although the virus is not of avian origin.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GDP

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.