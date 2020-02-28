App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GDP growth slows to 4.7% in Q3 FY20; FY20 GDP growth seen at 5%

GDP growth in the previous quarter has been revised to 5.1 percent from 4.5 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter of 2019-20, according to data released on February 28.

GDP growth in the previous quarter has been revised to 5.1 percent.

GDP growth came in at at 5.6 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

Close

The government estimated that gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net taxes, grew at 4.5 percent in 2019-20 against 4.8 percent in Q2.

related news

FY20 Nominal GDP growth estimate remains unchanged at 7.5 percent.

GVA is a more realistic guide to measure changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in an economy.

According to the estimates, farm sector grew at 3.5 percent compared to 4.3 percent in the previous quarter.

The second advance estimates are based on actual data for three quarters. Together with the provisional estimate to be released in May, they give a better picture of the health of the economy.

The CSO projected that the manufacturing sector saw contraction of 0.2 percent in 2019-20 against -0.1 percent in Q2 while mining and quarrying will grow at 3.2 percent against 0.1 percent in the last quarter.

(Note: A correction in the headline has been made due to revision in Q2FY20 numbers)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #economic slowdown #Economy #GDP

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.