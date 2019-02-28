App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GDP growth in Q3 slows to 6.6 percent

The moderation is in line with an expected slowdown in the second half of the financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Indian economy grew 6.6 percent in October-December, data released  by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on February 28 showed.

The moderation is in line with an expected slowdown in the second half of the financial year. The economy had grown 7.1 percent in the second quarter and 8.2 percent in the first quarter.

FY19 GDP growth estimate has been revised to 7 percent from 7.2 percent while Q1 FY19 GDP growth has been revised to 8 percent from 8.2 percent.

Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.8 percent.

Story to be updated.....
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #Economy #GDP

