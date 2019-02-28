GDP growth in Q3 slows to 6.6 percent

The Indian economy grew 6.6 percent in October-December, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on February 28 showed.

The moderation is in line with an expected slowdown in the second half of the financial year. The economy had grown 7.1 percent in the second quarter and 8.2 percent in the first quarter.

FY19 GDP growth estimate has been revised to 7 percent from 7.2 percent while Q1 FY19 GDP growth has been revised to 8 percent from 8.2 percent.

Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.8 percent.

