172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|gautam-singhania-calls-for-reopening-of-high-employment-generating-tourism-sector-5804091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gautam Singhania calls for reopening of ‘high employment-generating’ tourism sector

Raymond's Chairman and Managing Director of Gautam Singhania said India should look at “opening up incoming tourists” to help revive the tourism sector

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond, Gautam Singhania, on September 6 said India needs all its sectors to open up. In a tweet, Singhania said: “India needs all its sectors to open up” and added that “tourism is a high employment generating sector.”

In another tweet, he urged tourists to be allowed to visit if they undertake a COVID-19 test. “If they are happy coming to India and are not worried - why should we worry so much (sic),” he added.

Earlier in the day, Singhania had tweeted that India should look at “opening up incoming tourists” to help revive the tourism sector.

Close

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. While restrictions have since been eased in a staggered manner, tourism-related activities in most parts of India remain deeply affected.

related news

Data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on August 31 showed that India’s hotel sector, one of the worst-hit segments of the economy, had contracted 47 percent in the April-June quarter. The sector saw a growth of 3.5 percent in the same period last year.

In 2019, the tourism industry had contributed around 9 percent to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and generated 87.5 million jobs, which is about 12.75 percent of total employment of 2018-19, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

WTTC had estimated the revenue losses of up to $2.7 trillion with 100 million jobs at risk globally. In India, the next one year is going to be the most difficult for the travel and tourism industry, with estimated revenue and job losses at $17 billion and 40 million (both direct and indirect) respectively, it said.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Gautam Singhania #India #Reopening India #Tourism

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.