Ganesh K to be Whole Time Member-Life of IRDAI

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Executive Director Ganesh K will be the new whole-time member (life) at Insurance Regulatory and Dethe insurance regulatory body. The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has cleared his appointment as per an official notification.

All appointments at regulatory bodies like IRDAI are to be cleared by the ACC that is headed by the prime minister. The member-life post has been lying vacant since May 2019 after Nilesh Sathe retired.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Ganesh has worked across departments including customer relations, zonal manager, claims settlement, corporate communications and health insurance among others. He has been the executive director for customer relations management since April 2016.

IRDAI has full-time members for life insurance, non-life insurance, finance and investment as well as distribution. TL Alamelu joined IRDAI as a whole-time member (non-life) on July 1.

The finance ministry had in October 2018 invited applications for the whole-time member for life and non-life at IRDAI.

The applicants were required to have at least 25 years experience in the area of life insurance with a minimum of three years experience at a senior level not below the rank of an executive director in a public sector insurer or equivalent.

Further, the applicant was also required to have a minimum of two years of residual service for being eligible for the post.