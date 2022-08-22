Gail (India) gets new director for human resources, BPCL for marketing

State-run energy companies Gail (India) Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) said on August 22 that new directors have taken charge, respectively.

BPCL said that Sukhmal Jain has taken over as director of marketing; he was elevated from the role of Executive Director (ln-Charge) Marketing Corporate. BPCL’s CMD Arun Kumar Singh was handling the additional charge of director marketing.

Commenting on Jain, BPCL said, “Under his leadership, gas business unit played an increasingly important role in supporting the government's aim of developing India as a gas-based economy, which augurs widespread economic prosperity, while also reducing the nation’s dependence on oil imports and contributing to reduction in carbon emissions.”

Gail (India) said that Ayush Gupta has taken over as the director of human resources (HR) after serving the company as a chief general manager in the same department. He will take over from GAIL’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Manoj Jain who was handling the additional charge of HR.

Gail (India) said in a statement on Gupta, “He has successfully led the improvements in various HRD systems, process and practices including the digital initiatives for better engagement and enhancement of employee experience. He has been instrumental in formulating talent acquisition strategies to build a strong human resource pipeline for the organization.

Leading public sector oil and gas companies have been facing delay in appointments for many key positions, with director level executives having to take additional charge in absence of a new appointment. BPCL, which was undergoing a privatization process until the government scrapped the plan, made interim arrangements after Chairman and Managing Director D Rajkumar retired on August 31, 2020, giving additional charge to K Padmakar, Director (HR). In September 2021, Arun Kumar Singh was appointed as the CMD.