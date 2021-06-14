G7 plan to dislodge China as biggest source of infrastructure funding to benefit India

"There was commitment to take action in response to what we're seeing." The official said the G7 had moved far from three years ago when the final communique made no mention of China.

After endorsing a global plan for corporate taxes, the Group of 7 (G7) countries has now committed to aggressively ramp up developmental finance and infrastructure funds over the next two to three years.

Announced as part of the final communique after the 47th G7 summit, the latest move is aimed at dislodging Chinese influence over Africa and South Asia and open at least $100 billion in immediate investments in developing and poor nations.

The G7 leaders pledged to quickly set up another working group to design an infrastructure aid programme christened Build Back Better for the World (BBBW).

While the details of the plan are set to be unveiled soon, Indian policymakers believe this is a shot in the arm. Traditional allies in developing nations have increasingly veered towards Beijing following an influx of billions of dollars in Chinese funds for infra projects.

Indian policymakers have been cautious of Beijing's move to economically connect Africa with Asia and Europe through its ambitious Belt and Road initiative (BRI).

New Delhi has stressed that the BRI plan violates its sovereignty, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Interestingly, China had made multiple efforts to woo India into the initiative. After India boycotted the global BRI summit for the second time in a row in 2019, Beijing had sought to address India’s concerns.

Later that year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the project was not an “exclusive club” and support from other major economic powers was essential to the commercial and fiscal sustainability of all projects.

Different models

The BRI has promised immense economic growth to specific geographies such as Eastern Africa, South Asia, Central Asia, and others, following massive investment by state-owned Chinese companies and huge loans from China.

According to the Green Belt and Road Initiative Center, Beijing has already invested more than $770 billion since the BRI's inception in 2013.

Under BRI, Chinese banks and companies seek to fund and build roads, power plants, ports, railways, 5G networks, and fibre-optic cables around the world.

As part of this plan, China has put in money into developing deep seaports of Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Payra in Bangladesh, and Gwadar in Pakistan.

However, the model remains different. "BRI projects are built using low interest loans as opposed to aid grants. Some BRI investments have involved opaque bidding processes and required the use of Chinese firms. As a result, contractors have inflated costs, leading to cancelled projects and political backlash," according to New York-based Council on Foreign Relations.

On the other hand, the BBBW plan lays stress on being a transparent infrastructure partnership to help narrow the $40 trillion gap in infrastructure funding demand globally.

The initiative has tried to position itself as a positive alternative to the "lack of transparency, poor environmental and labour standards, and coercive approach" of the Chinese government.

Road ahead

Despite a combined G7 push, it will be hard to negate the existing reach of the BRI, given that as of March 2021, 139 nations including China, are part of the plan.

BRI nations account for 40 percent of global GDP and 63 percent of the world’s population.

"A disproportionate number of African nations, (39 countries in sub-Saharan Africa) already signed up under the plan, are also expected to blunt the force of the G7 plan, which prioritizes loosening China's grip on the Indian subcontinent," a senior Indian official said.

It will also be difficult to convince economies already struggling under uneven growth since the 2008 global financial crisis to realign against China or give up the stated benefits of BRI they have already signed on to willingly, he added.

Case in point, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had lauded BRI's 'immense potential', in 2017 when it was announced, and had praised it for having 'sustainable development as the overarching objective'.

G7comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. As chair of G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the 47TH summit as guest countries