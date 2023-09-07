G20 Summit: PM Modi says climate ambitions must be matched by action on finance, tech transfer

According to the Prime Minister, “democratising climate action” is the best way to impart momentum to the movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on countries to match their climate action ambitions with actual action on climate finance and transfer of technology.

"Many countries of the Global South are at various stages of development and climate action must be a complementary pursuit. Ambitions for climate action must be matched with actions on climate finance and transfer of technology," Modi wrote in a column on September 7.

The Prime Minister's comments come before the Indian capital of New Delhi hosts heads of states of the G20 at the Leaders' Summit on September 9-10. Climate financing has been a key focus area of India's G20 Presidency, with recommendations being made on a mechanism to support adequate and timely mobilisation of resources. According to sources, a "country-driven assessment of macro-economic impact of climate change and transition pathways" has been endorsed by G20 finance ministers and central bank governor.

"Everyone agrees the transition has to be inclusive, swift, and co-operative, while the approach has to be customised," Moneycontrol reported on September 6.

However, reports have emerged that differences over climate change goals could prove to be a stumbling block at the Leaders’ Summit. As per news agency Reuters, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and India have opposed a proposal by Western nations to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2035.

"United Arab Emirates is set to host the next round of climate change discussions at the COP28 meeting in November and December and countries want to discuss the issue there, one official said," Reuters added.

In his column, Modi wrote that there is a need to move away from a "purely restrictive attitude of what should not be done, to a more constructive attitude focusing on what can be done to fight climate change".

"Democratising climate action is the best way to impart momentum to the movement. Just as individuals make daily decisions based on their long-term health, they can make lifestyle decisions based on the impact on the planet’s long-term health," the Prime Minister said.

He also reiterated India's stance on the impact of climate change on food and nutritional security, saying that millets can be of great help while also boosting climate-smart agriculture.

In addition to climate goals, food and energy security related issues are also proving to be a sticking point in G20 discussions leading up to the Leaders' Summit. According to sources, volatile food and energy prices has been keenly discussed not just during India's Presidency but also last year – when Indonesia led the G20 – following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

At the Gandhinagar meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, a report on the 'Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity and their Implications for the Global Economy' was submitted. Russia's opposition to the report was noted in a footnote to the Chair's Summary.