G20 Summit: Modi, Biden bilateral meeting likely to advance defence technology partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting on Friday evening ahead of the G20 Leaders’ summit, at which they are likely to discuss closer ties in terms of defence technology partnerships, and assess the progress on decisions taken in June 2023, experts said.

“The bilateral meeting is important as it follows Modi’s state visit to the US in June, where many significant decisions were taken regarding partnership in critical and emerging technologies, such as the transfer of jet engine technology to India. At this meeting they will assess the progress on those and see how to advance the relationship further, including in terms of defence technology partnerships,” former Indian diplomat Arun Singh told Moneycontrol. Singh served as ambassador of India to the United States during 2015-16.

Biden is travelling to India to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Modi on September 8 on the sidelines of the summit, the White House had announced.

“The bilateral meeting is important. Biden is coming for the G20 but the fact that he and the Indian Prime Minister are making time to have a bilateral is significant. The meeting will also assess the issues coming up before G20,” Singh said.

On September 9-10, Biden will participate in the G20 summit, where he and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including clean energy transition and combating climate change. They will also discuss the economic and social impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and address global challenges, the White House had said in a statement (added).

The US is India’s largest market for technology services and the decisions taken in June around areas such as mobility of talent, emerging tech such as AI and quantum computing, start-ups, R&D, sustainability, etc., will help build a strategic engagement that will have significant impact in both countries.

“Nasscom is looking forward to the easier mobility of tech resources referred to in the joint statement released during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US,” Shivendra Singh, Vice President & Head - Global Trade Development at IT industry body Nasscom, told Moneycontrol.

The shortage of tech talent continues to be the biggest challenge for corporates, with the US alone expected to have a shortage of 8,00,000 STEM resources by 2030. Easy professional mobility of skilled resources from India can help address this shortage. Such mobility is different from immigration.

“Given the importance of the mobility of skilled tech resources, we look forward to the decisions taken regarding expediting the renewal of H-1B and L1 visas in the US. Streamlining visa procedures and progress on social security is important to protect the interests of high-skilled foreign workers. This will also support business continuity in the US, and help Indian tech companies serve clients better,” Singh added.

According to sources, semiconductors are not on the agenda at the bilateral meeting. However, Sanjay Gupta, Chairperson, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) feels there are tremendous opportunities for the US and India to collaborate on chips.

“The collaboration can be extended to Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools. This is important because the first and foremost thing budding semiconductor startups in India need are cheaper EDA tools,” Gupta said.