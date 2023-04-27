 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 Summit: India stresses on information sharing to check tax evasion, illicit funds flow

Meghna Mittal
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

India as the co-chair of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum on transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes is hosting its 4th high-level meet on April 27-28 in New Delhi.

Achieving a greater transparency in taxation is high on agenda at the G20 summit as tax evasion and other illicit financial flows pose considerable challenges and these, according to a top finance ministry official, can be checked with exchange of information.

“Without exchange of information, it is difficult to put a stop to tax evasion and illicit flow of funds... We will deliberate on illicit financial flows across countries at the fourth high-level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum,” Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Thursday.

India, as the co-chair of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum on transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes, is hosting the fourth high-level meet on April 27 and 28 in New Delhi. Indonesia is the other co-chair of the Asia Initiative.

Seventeen Asian jurisdictions are members of the Asia Initiative. The meeting will deliberate upon major issues and challenges concerning exchange of information and tax transparency, particularly in the context of the Asian region, to arrive at effective solutions and chart the way forward.