G20 summit 'great opportunity' for India to showcase its strengths: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Piyush Goyal is in the US on an official visit. He co-chaired the India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday.

The next G20 summit presents a "great opportunity" for India to showcase many of its strengths and provide leadership to several challenges the world is facing, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said.

"The G-20 is going to be a very exciting opportunity for India to provide leadership to many of the challenges before the world. It is going to be a great opportunity for us to showcase the many strengths of India," he told reporters at a news conference here on Wednesday.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and listed terrorism, climate change and the pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

In an article that appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website, Prime Minister Modi said India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just its G20 partners, but also its fellow travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard.