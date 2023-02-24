 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 | Official statement's language takes centre-stage as US, G7 hit out at Russia

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 24, 2023

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India has called for diplomacy and dialogue. But key developed countries have been unrelenting in their criticism of Vladimir Putin

The two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will begin on February 24 in Bengaluru. While a host of issues are set to be discussed, the meeting coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to the emergence of two divergent views on the matter, which hold the potential to influence the official G20 statement.

India assumed presidency of the G20 in December and has spoken of walking the path of dialogue.

On February 22, Union Minister Anurag Thakur reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the current era is not one of the war, but peace.

"Democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue are the way forward. Those lines best explain India's position," Thakur said in Bengaluru earlier this week as deputies of G20 finance ministries and central banks met for the second time during India's presidency of the bloc.