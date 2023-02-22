 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 meet: On first day, India says dialogue, not war, is the way forward

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

The meeting of deputies of finance ministries and central banks on February 22 is focusing on finalising the official statement that will be approved by the ministers and governors later this week

The deputies of G20 finance ministries and central bank governors met on February 22 for the second time during India’s presidency of the bloc.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine approaches its first anniversary, the Indian government has reiterated that dialogue, and not war, is the way forward.

"…today's era is not an era of war but an era of peace," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on February 22 in Bengaluru.

"Democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue are the way forward. Those lines best explain India's position," Thakur added.

Thakur was speaking to reporters as deputies of G20 finance ministries and central banks met for the second time during India's presidency of the bloc.