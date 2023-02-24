 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 | Little focus on CBDC, but UPI attracting attention: RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

India is showcasing the progress it has made in digital payments infrastructure, with the first meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group of the G20 taking place earlier this month

Countries from Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean have shown interest in India's UPI. (Image: AP)

India’s success with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has received a lot of attention from other nations during the ongoing G20 meetings, with some even expressing interest in taking advantage of the systems that the country has developed, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said.

However, central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have not been a big focus area in the discussions that have taken place so far.

“There was not much focus on CBDCs in the meeting. But what I can say is that developed countries’ thinking on CBDCs has changed in the last one year,” the deputy governor said on February 23 on the sidelines of the meeting of deputies of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors taking place in Bengaluru this week.

The deputies’ meeting, co-chaired by Economic Affair Secretary Ajay Seth and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra, took place ahead of the first meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, scheduled for February 24-25.