G20: How India navigated key global economic issues at recent meetings?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

There is a consciousness that crypto assets, particularly those not backed by any sovereign assets, can themselves cause macroeconomic instability, according to the finance ministry.

The 100th meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) under India’s presidency gets underway in Varanasi this week, with 12,300 delegates from 110 nationalities having already attended related talks so far.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials were in Washington last week to participate in G20 events on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group spring meetings.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, which plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

Its summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency. India is President of the G20 from December 1, 2022 until November 30, 2023.