 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

G20 foreign ministers’ meet: A debate of the deaf?

Pranay Sharma
Feb 26, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali last year ended in sharp exchanges and walkouts. But this time, along with all the heat, will there also be a little light?

EAM S Jaishankar (Image: ANI)

A tense, if not acrimonious, meeting is expected to be held next week when foreign ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries gather in Delhi to discuss the Ukraine war.

The conflict, which has now entered its second year, has adversely impacted a large number of people, especially those in the poor and developing nations of the world.

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, and the other foreign ministers at the G20 will be in the same room along with the host, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, to discuss ways to address major challenges of the world, particularly the ongoing conflict in Europe.

An optimistic view of the meeting, to be held between March 1 to 3, is to expect a strong appeal resulting from the foreign ministers’ conference for a cessation of violence and restoration of peace in Ukraine at the earliest. But the hard part of such an outcome will be to get the foreign ministers, who are sharply divided over the Ukraine war, to agree on how to arrive at peace.