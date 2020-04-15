App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

G20 financial officials agree on debt suspension for world's poorest countries

The officials also called on private creditors to participate in the initiative "on comparable terms."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Financial officials of the Group of 20 major economies said on Wednesday in a joint statement they had agreed on a coordinated approach for a suspension of debt service payments for the world's poorest countries.

The officials also called on private creditors to participate in the initiative "on comparable terms."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #G20 #World News

