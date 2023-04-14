 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

G20 consensus that regulations on crypto assets has to be global: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

The grouping has responded to the issue with alacrity and during India's presidency of the G20, a "synthesis paper" will be taken up on matters related to crypto assets, the minister told a press conference here on Thursday.

G20 consensus that regulations on crypto assets has to be global: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Members of the G20 agree that a globally coordinated understanding would be required not only to deal with the challenges posed by crypto assets but also to regulate them, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

The grouping has responded to the issue with alacrity and during India's presidency of the G20, a "synthesis paper" will be taken up on matters related to crypto assets, the minister told a press conference here on Thursday.

"I am glad to say that there is a greater acceptance among all G20 members, that any action on crypto assets will have to be global," Sitharaman and added that "the G20, I think, has responded fairly with alacrity (on the crypto challenge)," she said.

On the sidelines of the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, Sitharaman along with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shantikanta Das co-chaired a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from member countries.