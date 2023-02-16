 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FY24 RBI dividend aim seen close to Rs 30,000 crore - India confident of meeting FY23 fiscal deficit target

CNBC-TV18
Feb 16, 2023

The government will be sticking to FY23 deficit aim even if divestment receipts fall short of the Rs 50,000 crore revised aim for this financial, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

The FY24 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dividend aim is estimated to be seen close to Rs 30,000 crore, said government sources. This is conservative and government is confident of meeting FY23 fiscal deficit aim.

However, any likely shortfall in divestment aim will not impact deficit target, they said.

On wheat prices, they said that it could be moderate on fresh harvest.
"This would lower food inflation over 2-3 months," they said.