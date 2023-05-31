FY23 GDP growth shows economy resilient despite global challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Illustration: Moneycontrol

The growth of 7.2 percent in India's gross domestic product (GDP), during fiscal year 2022-23, shows that the country's economy is resilient despite the global headwinds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 31.

"The 2022-23 GDP growth figures underscore the resilience of the Indian economy amidst global challenges," Modi tweeted, shortly after the National Statistical Office released the official data.

The FY23 growth rate, at 7.2 percent, is higher than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) estimate of 7 percent. In the fourth quarter or the January-March period, the economy grew by 6.1 percent, which was also higher than the central bank's projection of 5.1 percent.

"This robust performance along with overall optimism and compelling macro-economic indicators, exemplify the promising trajectory of our economy and the tenacity of our people," Modi added.

The Finance Ministry also lauded the growth clocked by the country, while noting that India has been the top performer among the world's major economies.

"India was the fastest-growing major economy over the last fiscal and in the quarter ending March 2023 as well. Growth in the year was driven by robust private consumption and a sustained increase in capital formation," the ministry said.

The surge in growth in the fourth quarter of FY23 was led by the manufacturing sector, whose Gross Value Added (GVA) rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year after a dismal performance in the previous two quarters, when it contracted by 3.8 percent and 1.4 percent in July-September and October-December, respectively.

According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, the rebound in manufacturing sector growth was down to an pick-up in manufacturing volumes "as well as an improvement in margins during the quarter, partly on account of a sustained moderation in input costs."

The agriculture sector also witnessed a sharp up-tick in January-March, as its GVA growth jumped to 5.5 percent from 4.7 percent the previous quarter and 4.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

However, for the full-year, the manufacturing sector continues to struggle, with its GVA up a mere 1.3 percent. However, this is higher than the government's second advance estimate of 0.6 percent.