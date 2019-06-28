App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

FY19 CAD inches up to 2.1%; but more than halves in Q4

The CAD, which is the net of foreign exchange inflows and outflows, had stood at $48.7 billion in FY18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Current account deficit (CAD) increased to $57.2 billion or 2.1 percent of GDP in FY19 as against 1.8 percent in the previous year, the Reserve Bank said Friday.

The CAD, which is the net of foreign exchange inflows and outflows, had stood at $48.7 billion in FY18.

For FY19, the deficit widened despite a narrowing of the same in the March quarter to 0.7 percent of GDP or $4.6 billion, as against $27.7 billion or 2.7 percent in the December quarter and $13 billion or 1.8 percent in the March 2018 quarter, the central bank data showed.

Close

Overall trade performance was the prime influencer for both the contraction in CAD for the March quarter as well as a widening for the full year.

related news

A lower trade deficit of $35.2 billion in the March quarter, compared to $41.6 billion in the year-ago period helped in CAD contraction, it said.

Similarly, an increase in trade deficit to $180.3 billion for the year as a whole as against $160 billion in the year-ago period led to the widening of the CAD in FY19, the central bank said.

Net services receipts increased 5.8 percent to $21.3 billion on the back of a rise in net earnings from telecommunications, computer and information services during the March quarter.

Private transfer receipts, representing mainly the remittances by expat Indians, declined by 0.9 percent to $17.9 billion in the March quarter, it said.

It can be noted that inflows from the diaspora have been increasing for many years now, making the country the biggest beneficiary of remittances globally.

The net foreign direct investment stood at $6.4 billion in March quarter, the same level as the year-ago period, and rose marginally to $30.7 billion for the year as a whole.

Foreign portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $9.4 billion in March quarter versus $2.3 billion in the year-ago period on account of net purchases in both debt and equity markets, the RBI said.

However, for the entire year as a whole, net FPI flows dipped sharply to $2.4 billion as against $22.1 billion in the year-ago period.

The net inflows on account of external commercial borrowings jumped to $7.2 billion in the March quarter from $1 billion a year ago.

From a forex reserves perspective, there was a $3.3 billion depletion during the year, the central bank said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Business #Current account deficit #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.