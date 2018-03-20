Future of Taxation: Experts discuss what the new tax regime means for investors

Long terms capital gains (LTCG) tax became the buzz word on February 1 2018 thanks to the Budget and the proposals. A lot of equity investors now have to start getting used to paying 10 percent tax on the long terms gains that they are making in the equity market. There are a quite a few other changes that the Budget has ushered in as well.

A panel of experts decoded what the new taxation regime means when it comes to the market and investors.