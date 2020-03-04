Future of central banks: Do all roads lead to Federal Reserve?

Amol Agrawal

Quite a few central banks are undertaking a review of their strategy and operations. The list includes the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Canada and so on. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) did the job last year and the RBI is set to review its inflation targeting framework in 2021.

In all these reviews, the Federal Reserve, which was set up in 1913, is emerging as a role model for central banks. This is odd as the US Fed has hardly been a role model for other central banks despite being the most powerful of the lot.

In fact, economist Robert Mundell in his Nobel Prize speech (1999) argued that many of the political changes in the 20th century were driven by “little-understood perturbations” in the international monetary system, which in turn are due to the rise of the US and “mistakes of its financial arm, the Federal Reserve system”!

Mundell criticised the role of the Federal Reserve during the Great Depression, high inflation of the 1960s, breakdown of Bretton Woods in early 1970s and so on. He was not alone, with renowned US economist Milton Friedman criticizing the central bank for much of its history.

In 1989, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand emerged as the ideal. The central bank pioneered inflation targeting which became the gold standard for the next 30 years (the earlier piece on RBNZ). Central banks had struggled to lower inflation since the breakdown of the Bretton Woods framework. The Kiwis showed how a central bank can lower inflation by adopting an inflation target and using overnight rates to bring the actual inflation closer to the target.

The period of 1989-2008 saw several central banks, including those of Canada, Australia, Sweden and England, adopt inflation targeting and succeed in lowering their inflation. Some of the Asian economies such as South Korea, Thailand and Latin American economies such as Brazil, Mexico also adopted the template. Others such as European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank adopted a numeric inflation target but not inflation targeting.

After the 2008 financial crisis, things began to change for central banks. The inflation targeting central banks were seen as being too focused on inflation and ignoring pressing matters such as financial stability, output, unemployment and the like.

The Federal Reserve was also reluctant to intervene during the initial phase of the crisis, but took the bull by the horns once the depth of the crisis became clearer. It was also fortunate that it had Ben Bernanke at the helm who was a leading scholar of Great Depression and knew how fall in financial markets could lead to a wider economic crisis. Still, economists such as John Taylor have questioned the role the Fed and Bernanke had played in building of the 2008 crisis by keeping interest rates much lower than required.

One reason why the Fed could intervene was its objectives. With its triple objectives, the top body aims to promote “the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates”. Most economists saw the Fed having a dual mandate, ignoring the third objective of long-term interest rates.

The crisis led to a sharp rise in unemployment rate, prompting a response from the central bank. It not just cut policy rates to near zero levels, but also took several measures such as credit easing, quantitative easing, operation twist and the like to provide liquidity to financial markets and ensure lower interest rates, bringing the third objective into picture. Over time, inflation began to decline as well following the slowdown, justifying the central bank’s action.

This easing policy was in turn adopted by central banks in both developed and developing countries. Former ECB board member Benoit Couvre in a December interview even said the ECB is beginning to resemble more like the Federal Reserve giving up the earlier resemblance to Bundesbank.

The Federal Reserve’s policies invited both heavy praise and criticism. Those who were in favour said such policies saved the world from another Great Depression. Those against noted that such wide-scale easing had led to the rise in financial risks and sowed the seeds of another crisis.

Taking a cue from the criticism, in 2019, the Fed decided to review its strategy, which is likely to be completed by mid-2020. The US central bank is trying to figure out whether the existing tools and communications can best achieve its dual-mandate objectives or there is a need to change them. It has started an extensive Fed Listens programme where it is reaching out to different stakeholders and getting feedback on its policy. It has already overhauled some of its policies and is paying more attention to financial stability concerns.

To be fair, the Bank of England took a leading role in financial stability ahead of the Federal Reserve by establishing a separate Financial Policy Committee (FPC).

It’s interesting to note that central banks are reviewing and changing their objectives to resemble the Federal Reserve, apart from following the Fed in terms of policy action. Of course, this is being done at the behest of their respective governments which are happier to see growth concerns being factored in by the central bank.

The RBNZ has already broadened its price stability objective to include employment and financial stability. The ECB taking a cue from the Fed has launched ECB Listens where it plans to get feedback from all the stakeholders – the general public, the civil society and the academia. It’s also reviewing meaning of price stability and whether employment, social inclusion, climate change and financial stability are relevant to the policy mandate. The Bank of Canada’s review could also broaden the objective from the current one of price stability.

What does all this mean for the Reserve Bank (RBI) which is due to review its own strategy in 2021? When it comes to objectives, the RBI already serves as a full-service central bank -- a term coined by former governor Dr Y V Reddy -- for much of its history. If there is scope to review, it is in terms of streamlining the full services.

First, the RBI last reviewed its own strategy in 2015 and adopted inflation targeting. It then instituted the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) in 2016. The MPC has a mandate to change policy rates, but of late the interest rate decisions are being taken outside the MPC, which surely needs a quick course correction (My earlier piece on the issue).

Second, the RBI needs a separate forum to discuss and explain its financial sector policies (Please read the earlier piece).

Third, RBI’s communications need to be revamped and made a lot simpler (the earlier story).

Four, in 2016 the RBI’s primary objective is to “maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth”. This clearly mentions that the monetary policy will be mindful of growth, but most believe that the central bank does not care about growth. This needs both a review and better communications.

Will the RBI also look like the Federal Reserve post these reviews? Unlikely as it has evolved differently and as a developing country central bank, it has a lot more on the plate than the central bank of a developed country.