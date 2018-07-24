Future Generali launches group policy to cover treatment of vector-borne diseases

Future Generali India Insurance on Tuesday launched a group insurance product that provides financial support to people battling vector-borne diseases.

Vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya and Zika fever are human illnesses caused by parasites, viruses and bacteria that are transmitted by ticks, fleas, mosquitoes and phlebotomine sandflies.

According to the World Health Organisation, these diseases account for 17 percent of all cases of infectious diseases in the world.

The insurance policy is available to any person below the age of 65 years, without any medical tests. The sum insured will be between Rs 10,000 and Rs 75,000 per person per year, depending on the plan chosen.

This insurance plan will provide a lump sum benefit in case the insured gets hospitalised (for a continuous period of 24 hours) due to any of the following diseases caused by vectors -- malaria, dengue, lymphatic filariasis, kala-azar, Japanese encephalitis, chikungunya and Zika fever.

KG Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance pointed out that not only has there been an increase in the number of claims relating to vector-borne diseases, there has also been a marked rise in the cost of treatment of these diseases.