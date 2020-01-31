App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fundamentals strong, efforts being made to make India $5 trillion economy: President Kovind

"... government is committed to attaining the goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy. Towards this objective, government is making efforts at all levels of the economy in consultation with all stakeholders," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said fundamentals of the country's economy are strong and all out efforts are being made to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. Addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament, the President said that foreign exchange reserves were at a record high and the FDI inflow was on the rise.

In spite of global challenges, Kovind said the fundamentals of Indian economy are strong. "Our foreign exchange reserves have reached a historical high of over USD 450 billion," he added.

Inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country is also on the rise. Compared to last year, the FDI has increased by USD 3 billion between April and October this year.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:57 pm

tags #$5trillion economy #Budget 2020 #Economy #India #Ram Nath Kovind

