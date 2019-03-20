App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fund-crunch force developers selling 52 road projects in FY15-18: ICRA

Of the total 52 projects, six were sold at a discount, while the remaining projects were sold at a premium ranging between 2 and 21 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As many as 52 road projects worth Rs 37,019 crore were sold between 2015 and 2018, due to liquidity crisis faced by their promoters or the special purpose vehicles executing them, says a report.

According to the data collated by rating agency Icra Wednesday, M&As in the road sector, which saw an improvement post-relaxation of the exit policy in May 2015, has seen slowdown after mid-2016, possibly due to the introduction of the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model.

Of the total 52 projects, six were sold at a discount, while the remaining projects were sold at a premium ranging between 2 and 21 percent.

"Most road projects gave low returns to promoters. Developers with a weak credit profile sold their assets at a loss due to liquidity crisis more," Icra said, adding the change of ownership has significantly improved the refinancing ability of these projects.

related news

Many projects have refinanced debt with longer tenure and lower interest rate. Around one-third of the assets saw steep rating upgrades, the median upward rating transition in these cases is five notches, it said.

The report also pointed out that in 2018, three assets were sold through substitution route. Of which one was initiated by lenders as a distressed sale, while the rest were initiated by concessionaire through harmonious substitution.

Icra also stated that execution of projects grew at an annual growth rate of 23 percent between FY14 and FY18 and stood at 6,715 km during the first nine months of FY19.

"Some policy measures that has had a direct bearing on the pace of execution are the awards of project after securing 80 percent right of way, focus on resolution of stuck projects and online filing for clearances. As a result, the highest number of projects were awarded in FY18," it said.

As per the report, the awarding pace grew at 47 percent annually to 17,055 km in FY18 from 3,621 km in FY14. Of these, NHAI awarded 7,397 km in FY2018. The awards for the first nine months of FY19 totalled 6,407 km.

On the hybrid annuity projects, it noted that around 60 percent contracts awarded have achieved financial closure till date with private sector banks taking lead as many state-run banks are under principal component analysis.

For around 34 percent of total HAM awards, there is a delay in announcing the appointed date, despite achieving financial closure due to the lack of possession of 80 percent of the right of way.

The report has a stable outlook for the sector given the significant pipeline of projects to be awarded which will boost the order book of road developers/EPC contractors.

From a profitability perspective, the report said reduction in expected delays in execution is a positive for the EPC contractors.

"Overall, we expect the growth in toll collections to witness low double-digit growth in FY2020. However, high interest expenses due to leveraged balance sheets may exert pressure on net profitability," the report said.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Olivier Targets England Test Cap After Signing Kolpak Deal

All Four Accused, Including Aseemanand, Acquitted in Samjhauta Express ...

IPL 2019 | Vihari Out to Prove He Is More Than a Test Cricketer

Congress Finding it Difficult to Get Candidate for Bangalore South

Breather for BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra as MP HC Stays Action Again ...

Nirav Modi's 173 Paintings, 11 Vehicles Including Rolls Royce to be So ...

Reel Movie Awards 2019: Who'll Win?

Mehbooba Hits Out at Omar Abdullah, Says J&K is not NC's Personal Esta ...

IPL 2019: Gurney Hopes To Extend 'Midas Touch' with KKR

General Elections 2019: Mayawati decides not to contest Lok Sabha poll ...

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Political campaign spends on social media a mystery

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

﻿﻿PUBG mobile ban: Regulating gaming and digital addiction in Indi ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.