Fuel to cost more in Punjab; state government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

Feb 03, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

When asked if any cess has been imposed on petrol and diesel, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said, "Cess has been imposed".

The Punjab government has decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet here on Friday.

He was speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"Because for a long time, the need was felt.. and I think Punjab today needs revenue generation," Arora noted.

