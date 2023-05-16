Fuel rates on May 16: In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Fuel prices

Petrol and diesel rates were unchanged on May 16 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months.

However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day. There is a jump in the retail prices of petrol and diesel released by the government oil companies on Friday morning.

Apart from the cities of NCR, the price of oil has changed in many other cities of UP.

According to government oil companies, petrol fell by 23 paise to Rs 96.53 in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) this morning, while diesel fell by 22 paise to Rs 89.71 a litre. Petrol became costlier by 32 paise in Ghaziabad today and reached Rs 96.58 a litre while diesel has gone up by 30 paise to Rs 89.75 a litre. Petrol price in Gurugram today increased by 9 paise to Rs 97.10 a litre, while diesel has gone up by 15 paise to Rs 89.88 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

(Inputs from News18)