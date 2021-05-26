Fuel prices unchanged after petrol nears Rs 100 a litre in Mumbai: Check rates here

Representative image

Auto fuel prices remained unchanged on May 26, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s listing. Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked across the country on May 25 by 23 paise and 25 paise per litre, respectively.

Thus, in Delhi, the price of petrol remained Rs 93.44 per litre. Diesel was priced at Rs 84.32 per litre.

At Rs 99.71 per litre, the price of petrol in Mumbai had inched closer to the Rs 100-mark. Diesel was priced at Rs 91.57 per litre in the country's financial hub.

Consumers in Chennai would have to shell out Rs 95.06 for a litre of petrol and Rs 89.11 for a litre of diesel. In Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 93.49 a litre and diesel at Rs 87.16 a litre.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation like value-added tax (VAT). Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹100 100 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹92 92 View more Show

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – decide the rates of domestic fuel against global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in foreign exchange rates.