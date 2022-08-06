Fuel Prices Today on August 6: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 6, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata respectively.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Windfall tax hiked on petroleum crude, lowered on diesel, ATF exports

The windfall tax has been raised on petroleum crude, and slashed on the exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), as per a government notification.

The export tax on petroleum crude has been increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,750 per tonne, the notification stated.

The windfall tax on diesel has been reduced from Rs 11 to Rs 5 per litre, whereas, it has been waived off on the export of ATF. Before the revision order was issued, ATF exports drew a tax of Rs 4 per litre. Read more here.

Climate Change: Cabinet approves India's updates nationally determined contributions

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved India’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) incorporating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Panchamrit’ strategy announced at the Glasgow conference into enhanced climate targets.

According to the updated NDC, India now stands committed to reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030, from 2005 level, and achieving about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. Read more here.