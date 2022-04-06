 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise, total increase now at Rs 10; CNG gets costlier too

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

For petrol and diesel this is the 14th round of increase over the last 15 days

India imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement. (Representative Image)

Petrol, diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre on Wednesday in the 14th round of increase over the last 16 days. The latest hike takes the total increase in the cost of fuel to Rs 10.

A gas price hike also came into effect this morning as CNBC-TV18 learnt that city gas distribution companies have raised prices of CNG. Mahanagar Gas hiked CNG prices by Rs 7-67 per kg and domestic PNG rates by Rs 5-41 per standard cubic metre. In Delhi, Indraprastha Gas hiked CNG prices by Rs 2.50-66.61 per kg, bringing the total raise this month at Rs 6.60 per kg. Gujarat Gas too announced a hike of Rs 6.5 per kg in CNG prices in Gujarat, taking the total raise to Rs 76.98 per kg.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 04, 2022

Monday, 04th April, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 04, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    119
View more
Monday, 04th April, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 04, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    103
View more
+ Show

This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

first published: Apr 6, 2022 06:54 am
