Fuel Prices on September 30: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 30, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil steadies on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Friday but headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks, underpinned by a weaker U.S. dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery rose 6 cents to $81.29 a barrel at 0054 GMT after falling 92 cents in the previous session.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 27, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 27, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 27, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Brent crude futures for November, which expire on Friday, inched up 2 cents to $88.51 a barrel, after losing 83 cents in the previous session. The more active December contract gained 1 cent to $87.19.

Both Brent and WTI are on track to rise by about 3% for the week, their first weekly rise since August, after hitting nine-month lows earlier in the week.

Govt likely to revise windfall tax on domestic oil refiners soon: Report

The central government is likely to revise windfall gain tax on domestic oil refiners soon, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 29 citing sources.

The development comes days after government reduced windfall tax on locally produced crude oil to Rs 10,500 from Rs 13,000/tonne after its fifth fortnightly review, according to a circular issued by Ministry of Finance on September 16. Additionally, it has also reduced tax export of diesel and ATF.

The sources added that there can be further cut in cess on crude oil, export duties on diesel and ATF.

The Petroleum Ministry has submitted the data of price movement of global crude oil prices over the past fortnight to revenue department pitching for a cut, the sources said.