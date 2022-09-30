English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Time For A Pause On Rate Hikes By RBI?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Fuel Prices on September 30: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 30, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Oil steadies on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

    Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Friday but headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks, underpinned by a weaker U.S. dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery rose 6 cents to $81.29 a barrel at 0054 GMT after falling 92 cents in the previous session.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 27, 2022

    Tuesday, 27th September, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 27, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Tuesday, 27th September, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 27, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Brent crude futures for November, which expire on Friday, inched up 2 cents to $88.51 a barrel, after losing 83 cents in the previous session. The more active December contract gained 1 cent to $87.19.

    Both Brent and WTI are on track to rise by about 3% for the week, their first weekly rise since August, after hitting nine-month lows earlier in the week.

    Govt likely to revise windfall tax on domestic oil refiners soon: Report

    The central government is likely to revise windfall gain tax on domestic oil refiners soon, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 29 citing sources.

    The development comes days after government reduced windfall tax on locally produced crude oil to Rs 10,500 from Rs 13,000/tonne after its fifth fortnightly review, according to a circular issued by Ministry of Finance on September 16. Additionally, it has also reduced tax export of diesel and ATF.

    The sources added that there can be further cut in cess on crude oil, export duties on diesel and ATF.

    The Petroleum Ministry has submitted the data of price movement of global crude oil prices over the past fortnight to revenue department pitching for a cut, the sources said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel #Economy #fuel #India #petrol
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 07:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.