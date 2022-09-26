Fuel Prices on September 26: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 26, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month despite a drop in international crude prices.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging U.S. dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand.

The dollar index climbed to a fresh 20-year high on Monday, capping oil price gains.

Brent crude futures were up 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $86.32 a barrel at 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $78.95 a barrel. Both contracts slumped around 5% on Friday.

Iran offers Indian firms 30% stake in gas field

Iran has offered ONGC Videsh Ltd and its partners a 30 per cent interest in development of the Farzad-B gas field in the Persian Gulf that was discovered by the Indian consortium, officials said.

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), in 2008 had discovered a giant gas field in the 3,500 square kilometer Farsi offshore block.

BPCL inks pact with Brazil's Petrobras to diversify oil sourcing

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on September 24 said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing for energy security in India.

The MoU was signed by BPCL Chairman Arun Kumar Singh and Petrobras CEO Caio Paes de Andrade, BPCL said in a statement.

"The signing of the MOU will strengthen future crude oil trade relations between the two companies and explore potential crude import opportunities by BPCL, on a long term basis, especially considering the current geopolitical situations," the oil marketing company further added.