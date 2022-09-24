Fuel Prices on September 24: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 24, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month despite a drop in international crude prices.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Will stop global oil supplies if G-7 price cap unfair: Russian envoy

Russia on Friday said it would stop supplying oil to the global market if the price cap proposed by G-7 countries was not fair.

"If we consider the prices are not fair and unacceptable to us, we would simply stop supplying the oil to global markets and to those countries that join the US initiative on the price cap," Russia's Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said at a press conference in New Deli.

He said Russia would not follow any mechanism detrimental to its trade interests. With sanctions imposed by western nations making scant impact on Russia, the G-7 countries and the European Union have mooted an oil price cap on Russian crude and refined products to limit Kremlin's revenues.

Oil slips, WTI falls below $80/barrel amid weakening demand outlook

Oil prices slid on September 23, with the US crude benchmark slipping below the $80-per-barrel mark for the first time since early January as rising interest rates around the world darkened demand outlook for the key commodity.

At 06:54 pm IST, Brent crude futures traded 3.79 percent lower at $87 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $79.79 per barrel, down 4.53 percent, as per oilprice.com.

That said, the black gold is poised for the longest weekly streak of loss this year and set for its first quarterly loss in over two years.