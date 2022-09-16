Fuel Prices on September 16: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil extends losses on recession fears

Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday, extending the week's losses as concern over tight supply was outweighed by escalating fear of sharp interest rate hikes slamming global growth and hitting fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.62 a barrel as at 0052 GMT after sliding 3.5% to a one-week low in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.85 a barrel, after tumbling 3.8% in the previous session.

"Crude oil fell as the market's focus returned to the worsening economic backdrop," ANZ commodities analysts said in client note.