Fuel Prices on October 5: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 5, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ talks on supply cut

Oil prices inched up on Wednesday extending 3% gains in the previous session ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers to discuss a big output cut in what energy executives and analysts see as a tightly supplied market.

Brent crude rose 11 cents to $91.91 a barrel at 0001 GMT, after climbing $2.94 in the previous session.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 03, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 03, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 03, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures picked up 5 cents to $86.57 a barrel after gaining $2.89 in the previous session.

Gas prices hiked 40%; experts fear higher prices may hit Centre's subsidy purse

The government on Friday hiked the natural gas prices by a steep 40 percent to record levels in sync with the strong energy rates globally.

The rate paid for gas produced from old fields, which accounts for about two-thirds of all gas produced in the country, was hiked to $8.57 per million British thermal units from $6.1, as per an order from the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG price in Mumbai by Rs 6 to Rs 86/kg; PNG up by Rs 4 to Rs 52.50/SCM

Mumbai City gas utility Mahanagar Gas has increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 6/kg and by Rs 4/ SCM, respectively, in and around the megapolis from Monday midnight.

Accordingly, the revised retail price of CNG will be Rs 86/kg and domestic PNG will be Rs 52.50/SCM, MGL said in a statement on Monday evening.

The state-run company blamed the 40 per cent increase in input prices by the government from October 1 for the steep increase in the retail prices along with the supply cut.