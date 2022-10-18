Fuel Prices on October 18: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across metro cities on October 18, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

India to have over 65% power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030: RK Singh

India will have more than 65 per cent of its power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a CII conference on green energy, he explained that India is aiming for 65 per cent of power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels but the country will have more than that.

Windfall tax on local crude, ATF, diesel raised: All you need to know

Windfall tax or the special additional excise duty (SAED) on domestically produced crude oil has been raised to Rs 11,000 per tonne from Rs 8,000, as per a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The SAED on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has also been increased from nil to Rs 3.50 per litre, and on diesel from Rs 5 to Rs 10.5 per litre.

Windfall tax was introduced by the government on July 1 to charge the industry for the large profit it has been earning through the sale of refined crude in the international market. Its quantum is reviewed at every fortnight.

India's fuel sales surge

India's fuel sales jumped in the first half of October with an across-the-board surge in transportation fuel demand on the back of the economic activity picking up as festival season kicked in, preliminary industry data showed.

Petrol and diesel sales jumped 22-26 per cent year-on-year while also rising month-on-month in the first half of October. Petrol sales soared 22.7 per cent to 1.28 million tonne during October 1-15 when compared to 1.05 million tonne of consumption in the same period last year.

The fuel, which had seen a near 5 per cent drop in sales in August before a rebound in the following month, saw demand rise 6.9 per cent month-on-month. According to a PTI report, industry sources said the ending of monsoon rains in most parts of the country and a pick-up in agriculture season led to a rise in diesel demand.