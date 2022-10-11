English
    Fuel Prices on October 11: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across metro cities on October 11, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 97.28. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Oil edges lower as slowdown concerns eat into OPEC-driven gains

    Oil fell for a second day on concern that a global slowdown will sap demand, eroding gains made as OPEC+ last week announced an output cut.

    West Texas Intermediate eased below $91 a barrel after losing 1.6% on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the US and global economies are likely to sink into recession next year, while the International Monetary Fund and World Bank saw rising risks of a slowdown.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 06:40 am
