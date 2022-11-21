English
    Fuel Prices on November 21: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Global oil prices hovered near two-month lows on November 21 as supply fears receded while concerns over China's fuel demand and rising interest rates weighed on prices

    Moneycontrol News
    November 21, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 21, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

    Meanwhile, global oil prices hovered near two-month lows on November 21 as supply fears receded while concerns over China's fuel demand and rising interest rates weighed on prices.

    Brent crude futures for January had slipped 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $87.34 a barrel by 0103 GMT after settling at their lowest since Sept. 27.

    US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $80 a barrel, down 8 cents, ahead of the contract's expiry later on November 21. The more active January contract fell 21 cents to $79.90 a barrel.

    Show
    Both benchmarks on November 18 closed at their lowest since September 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9 percent and WTI 10 percent lower.
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 08:45 am