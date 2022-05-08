Fuel Prices on May 8: Check petrol, diesel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Sunday, May 8. Fuel rates have remained steady for over a month now. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each through 14 revisions.

According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

The current domestic retail fuel prices are benchmarked to international oil prices at $95 per barrel. With Brent crude oil prices close to $100 per barrel, domestic fuel prices could freeze again for some time, according to a report last month.

Petrol & Diesel Rates May 05, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 05, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹121 121 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 05, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹105 105 View more + Show

India is 80 percent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement in crude prices. On a daily basis, oil marketing companies (OMCs) adjust the rates of petrol and diesel depending on the average price of benchmark fuel in the worldwide market over the previous 15 days and foreign exchange rates.

Every day at 6am, any changes in petrol and diesel prices take effect. Here is how petrol and diesel prices are calculated in India. Also, know how much of it is tax.

137-day freeze on fuel prices ended on March 22: From November 3, 2021 until March 22, 2022, there had been a freeze on fuel prices after the central government's excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel, and many states also lowering state tax.

Meanwhile, on April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on high fuel prices, urged chief ministers to cut value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to pass on the benefits and ease the burden on citizens. He also said though some states had reduced taxes, others were yet to provide relief.