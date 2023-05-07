Fuel prices on May 7: Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday, May 7 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata is priced at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In other news, major financial firms that publicly support efforts to limit global warming were found to have billions invested in the world's largest oil and gas companies -- including in some of their products marketed as green -- a new report by Agence France Presse said on May 5.

The analysis found that 25 members of the Net Zero Asset Managers' initiative have a combined $417 billion in holdings in 15 oil and gas firms, including ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies.

Carbon Tracker, the organisation behind the report, found that last year many of these asset managers even increased their exposure to the fossil fuel sector, which has seen profits surge as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the report said.

It said none of the 15 fossil fuel giants it focused on have activities and businesses aligned with a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the more ambitious Paris climate deal target.