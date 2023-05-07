English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Fuel prices on May 7: Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major cities

    Fuel prices in major metro cities of India such as Delhi,Mumbai and Chennai have been steady over the last eleven months.

    PTI
    May 07, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST
    In other news major financial firms that publicly support efforts to limit global warming were found to have billions invested in the world's largest oil and gas companies -- including in some of their products marketed as green -- a new report by Agence France Presse said on May 5.

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday, May 7 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday, May 7 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

    Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

    Petrol in Kolkata is priced at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

    Also Read: Russia remains top supplier of crude oil to India in April; supplies 1.68 million bpd

    In other news, major financial firms that publicly support efforts to limit global warming were found to have billions invested in the world's largest oil and gas companies -- including in some of their products marketed as green -- a new report by Agence France Presse said on May 5.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates May 05, 2023

    Friday, 05th May, 2023

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 05, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Friday, 05th May, 2023

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 05, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    The analysis found that 25 members of the Net Zero Asset Managers' initiative have a combined $417 billion in holdings in 15 oil and gas firms, including ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies.

    Also Read: Russia remains top supplier of crude oil to India in April; supplies 1.68 million bpd

    Carbon Tracker, the organisation behind the report, found that last year many of these asset managers even increased their exposure to the fossil fuel sector, which has seen profits surge as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the report said.

    It said none of the 15 fossil fuel giants it focused on have activities and businesses aligned with a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the more ambitious Paris climate deal target.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #diesel prices #Economy #fuel prices #India #petrol prices
    first published: May 7, 2023 07:30 am