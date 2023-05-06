Fuel prices on May 6: Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major cities

In other news, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that the country will achieve the target of 20 percent blending of ethanol with petrol by 2025 and asserted that maize crop will play an important role in implementation of this programme.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday, May 6 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The fuel prices have been steady over the last eleven months.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Addressing a national seminar on maize to ethanol, Goyal said ethanol is a "sunrise sector" and asked the industry to set up factories for manufacturing of this green fuel which can operate on dual feed stock (sugarcane and food grains).

Russia continued to remain the top supplier of crude oil to India in the month of April as Moscow continues to supply crude at discounted prices.

Energy tracker Vortexa showed in its report that the Eurasian country supplied 1.68 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude to India in April.

In April 2023, Iraq supplied 812,000 bpd of crude oil to India while Saudi Arabia provided 671,000 bpd.

The share of Russian crude in India’s import basket stood at over 36 percent in April, compared to 33.9 percent in the previous month.