Fuel prices on May 3: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across metros

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Fuel prices remained unchanged in most metropolitan cities on May 3, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24, while in Kolkata, the pump prices were steady at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively.

A cut in the windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 a tonne was announced on May 2 by the government. The government has left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero.

