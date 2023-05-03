Fuel prices on May 3: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across metros

A cut in the windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 per tonne, was announced on May 2 by the government

Fuel prices remained unchanged in most metropolitan cities on May 3, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24, while in Kolkata, the pump prices were steady at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively.

A cut in the windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 a tonne was announced on May 2 by the government. The government has left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero.

Tax rates are revised fortnightly based on oil price fluctuations. On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 3,500 per tonne previously. The levy on crude was hiked to Rs 6,400 per tonne on April 19.

In July 2022, the government imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

In April, also the harvesting month, fuel sales rose in the country, preliminary industry data showed on May 1. The demand was led by a pick up in harvesting of rabi crops and the expansion of economic activity.

The demand for diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country accounting for about two-fifths of the demand, soared 6.7 percent to 7.15 million tonnes in the month from the year ago period.

Month-on-month sales rose 4.8 percent when compared with 6.83 million tonnes of diesel consumed in March which witnessed a seasonal slowdown.

Petrol sales were up about 2.5 percent at 2.64 million from April 2022 but down 0.5 percent from the previous month, the data showed.

