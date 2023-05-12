Fuel prices on May 12 : Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major metros

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, May 12 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata is priced at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In other news, oil markets regained some ground in early Asian trade on May 12 as traders engaged in short-covering ahead of the weekend, but uncertainties regarding the U.S. debt ceiling and renewed fears over a U.S. regional banking crisis capped gains.

Brent crude futures rose by 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $75.34 a barrel by 0051 GMT. U.S. crude futures gained 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $71.28. They recovered from losses of about 3 to 4 percent over the past two sessions.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the report by an oil ministry panel which recommended a ban on diesel four-wheelers by 2027 is yet to be accepted by the government.

A report by Energy Transition Advisory Committee (ETAC), headed by former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor, said India should ban the use of diesel-powered four-wheelers by 2027 in cities with over 10 lakh population and switch to electric and gas-fuelled vehicles, in a bid to limit emissions from four wheelers

The oil ministry said on May 9 that the suggestions by the panel relate to multiple ministries and a range of stakeholders. Consultations with various stakeholders on the report are yet to be initiated, the ministry said in a tweet.

No decision has yet been taken on the recommendations by ETAC, the ministry added.