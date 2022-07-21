English
    Fuel Prices On July 21: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    After a VAT cut by the Maharashtra government, petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 21, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde had announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre for petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel.

    The price cut was announced by the CM after a state cabinet meeting on July 14. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision as a “great relief to Maharashtrian and Marathi Manus”.

    After a VAT cut by the Maharashtra government, petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 respectively in Chennai while in Kolkata petrol costs Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76.

    Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Also Read | Explained: Why India reduced windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel and scrapped levy on petrol

    Less than three weeks after they were imposed, the government has removed the levy on petrol and reduced windfall taxes on other fuels.

    In view of the rising demand for fuel and to address the fuel shortage, the government introduced export duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) on July 1. It also imposed a windfall tax on oil producers who had been profiting from higher global crude oil prices. The government made its stance clear that requirements of the domestic market was a priority.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #diesel price #mumbai #Petrol prices today #windfall tax
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:24 am
