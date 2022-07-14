English
    Fuel Prices on July 14: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    The duty cut brought down the petrol price in Delhi by Rs 9.5 and Rs 7 for diesel. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 14, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month after the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre.

    In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.28. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, while in Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76.

    Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel even as they pass on the excise duty cut to consumers in the country. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.
