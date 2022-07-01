English
    Fuel Prices on July 1: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 111.35 and diesel at Rs 97.28 a litre.

    Faizan Javed
    July 01, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 1, according to the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. Prices have remained unchanged for over a month, ever since the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre.

    The duty cut brought down the petrol price in Delhi by Rs 9.5 a litre and Rs 7 a litre for diesel. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre.

    In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 111.35 and diesel at Rs 97.28 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, while in Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 a litre.

    Oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel as they pass on the excise duty cut to consumers in India, which meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

     
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 07:43 am
