    Fuel Prices on January 4: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 04, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across metro cities on January 4, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively 89.62/L for Diesel,Rs 96.72/L for Petrol. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated January 2.

    It raised windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 2,100 ($25.38) per tonne from Rs 1,700 ($20.55), effective from Tuesday, the order said.

    The federal government also raised export tax on diesel to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 5, while raising the windfall tax on ATF to Rs 4.5 per litre from Rs 1.5, the document showed.

