    Fuel Prices on January 16: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 16, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Also Read | Green hydrogen: Why low-carbon fuels are not benefiting from high fossil fuel prices

    Also, with the Union Budget just a couple of weeks away, the clamour for inclusion of petroleum products under the ambit of GST has gained momentum with experts spotlighting the move’s significance in reducing the prices for end users.

    Show

    Petrol, diesel, ATF is out of the purview of GST and attracts taxes like central excise and state VAT. The different layers of taxation add to the overall cost burden and the industry stakeholders have asked for its inclusion in GST to claim input tax credit. Read more.

    Also Read | Huge sanctions are looming for the fuel that powers the world
    Moneycontrol News
